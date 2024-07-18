Swiss National Bank Has $12.77 Million Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,137 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SouthState were worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SouthState by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth about $2,247,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in SouthState by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SouthState by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB opened at $90.57 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.68.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

