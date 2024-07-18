Swiss National Bank Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of AGNC Investment worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,593,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,215,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 816,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 652,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,054.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 798,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after acquiring an additional 729,476 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

