Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Popular worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Popular by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Popular by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPOP opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.27 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

