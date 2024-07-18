Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of First American Financial worth $12,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

First American Financial stock opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

