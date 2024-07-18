Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $14,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 458.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 330,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,768,000 after buying an additional 86,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,832,000 after buying an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977 in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE FCN opened at $226.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.66 and its 200 day moving average is $208.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.81 and a 12 month high of $232.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.09.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

