Swiss National Bank Purchases 800 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Comerica worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Comerica by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE CMA opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

