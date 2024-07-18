Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,967 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PB. Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.