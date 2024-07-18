Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $13,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $59.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

