Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Exelixis worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,525,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,674,154.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

