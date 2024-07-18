Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Exelixis worth $13,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis Stock Performance
Shares of EXEL opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.
Insider Activity at Exelixis
In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,525,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,674,154.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXEL
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.