Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 952,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $1,812,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $483,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,359 shares of company stock worth $4,515,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $119.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $122.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

