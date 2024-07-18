Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Commerce Bancshares worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CBSH opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $62.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

