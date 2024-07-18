Swiss National Bank Sells 5,300 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Ciena worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,476,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Ciena by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,881,000 after purchasing an additional 552,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Ciena by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 550,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 400,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in Ciena by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,028,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,832 shares of company stock worth $769,636 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Price Performance

Ciena stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CIEN

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.