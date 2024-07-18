Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $14,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $176.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $145.53 and a 52-week high of $190.23.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CHRD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

