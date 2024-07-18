Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 62,755 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $82.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,768.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $2,298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

