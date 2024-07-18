Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.600-7.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.61.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

