Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells $305,955.80 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Geus Aart De sold 8,648 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.29, for a total transaction of $5,364,267.92.
- On Friday, July 5th, Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74.
- On Monday, July 8th, Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total transaction of $1,703,911.66.
- On Monday, July 1st, Geus Aart De sold 5,893 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.00, for a total transaction of $3,547,586.00.
- On Thursday, June 27th, Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22.
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60.
Synopsys Stock Performance
Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $570.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.59. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
