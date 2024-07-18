Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells $305,955.80 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Geus Aart De sold 8,648 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.29, for a total transaction of $5,364,267.92.

On Friday, July 5th, Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74.

On Monday, July 8th, Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Geus Aart De sold 2,789 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.94, for a total transaction of $1,703,911.66.

On Monday, July 1st, Geus Aart De sold 5,893 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.00, for a total transaction of $3,547,586.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total transaction of $4,915,929.22.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $570.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $589.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.59. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

