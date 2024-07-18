Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.
NYSE SNV opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.
In other news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.
