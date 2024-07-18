Taiko (TAIKO) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00003857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Taiko has a market capitalization of $716.04 million and approximately $36.94 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Taiko has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,949,310 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.43942063 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $34,650,771.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

