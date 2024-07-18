Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.52.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 2.7 %

TTWO opened at $149.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.