Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 173.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,957,000 after purchasing an additional 217,222 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $1,929,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,255,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

