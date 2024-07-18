TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays currently has C$61.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$55.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.56.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:TRP opened at C$54.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.55. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.70 and a 12 month high of C$55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The stock has a market cap of C$57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.1883013 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total value of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at C$24,767.90. In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,767.90. Insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

