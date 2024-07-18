TD Cowen Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Hold

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Hub Group Price Performance

Hub Group stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,047 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after buying an additional 419,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 109.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after buying an additional 367,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,439,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 88.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after buying an additional 293,094 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

