TD Securities Boosts North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$52.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.60.

North West Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$43.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. North West has a one year low of C$29.58 and a one year high of C$43.79.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$617.52 million during the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that North West will post 3.3474801 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at North West

In related news, Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total value of C$223,321.00. Also, Senior Officer Walter Pickett sold 767 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.64, for a total value of C$32,704.88. Insiders sold 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $497,015 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

