TD Securities Cuts Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target to C$5.50

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXT

Dexterra Group Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE:DXT opened at C$5.30 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$5.13 and a 52 week high of C$6.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of C$231.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.4669388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Robert Johnston acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,140.00. In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Robert Johnston acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,140.00. Also, Director Mary Garden acquired 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,737 shares of company stock valued at $205,740. Insiders own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Dexterra Group

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.