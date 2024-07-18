TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $10,759,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 61,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $157.05 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

