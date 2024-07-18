TechnipFMC (FTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.52. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.55.

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

