Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.26. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 87,766 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently -143.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 64,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 87,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefónica

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Stories

