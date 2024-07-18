Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 93,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.68. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently -143.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

