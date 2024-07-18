Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.93.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $152.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 30.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

