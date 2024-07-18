Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $180.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Teradyne traded as high as $161.30 and last traded at $160.41, with a volume of 92366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.49.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Teradyne by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

