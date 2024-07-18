Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Gap Down to $9.99

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $9.75. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 139,154 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "neutral" rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 756,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Featured Articles

