Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 12,993 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 880,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 167,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 83,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 41,504 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 118,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,756,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LUMN

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumen Technologies

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.