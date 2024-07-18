Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 51 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CABO opened at $376.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.68 and a 52-week high of $749.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.96.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.62 earnings per share. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.83.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

