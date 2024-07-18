Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 522 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of Upbound Group worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,877,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,549,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,170,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,184,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,232,000 after buying an additional 101,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,981,000 after buying an additional 62,832 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Upbound Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 2.02. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -321.74%.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

