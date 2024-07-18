Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Calix by 516.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,364,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,765,000 after acquiring an additional 298,277 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,165,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Calix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 875,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,259,000 after buying an additional 76,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 1.76. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $50.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

