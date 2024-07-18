Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Gentherm worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 2,995.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 268,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 260,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $52.82 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on THRM

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,010.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,338,650. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.