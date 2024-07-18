Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.39 Million Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at $3,843,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at $1,421,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at $1,262,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at $4,100,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at $1,248,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. World Kinect Co. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

