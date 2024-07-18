Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.65 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 57,362.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3,438.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 711.11%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

