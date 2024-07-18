Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.67 Million Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Stepan worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stepan alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Stepan by 2,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stepan by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Stepan Price Performance

NYSE:SCL opened at $91.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Stepan had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Stepan’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Stepan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.