Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.69 Million Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

