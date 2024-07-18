Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.72 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 15.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.24. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

