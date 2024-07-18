Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 141,050.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period.

Kennametal Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KMT opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.66. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.60.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 5,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kennametal

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.