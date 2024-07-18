Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,301,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,188,000 after acquiring an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 220,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,516,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after acquiring an additional 190,136 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

DRH stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

