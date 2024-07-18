Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $560.60 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $569.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $540.83 and a 200-day moving average of $529.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

