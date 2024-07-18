Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,345 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cinemark by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cinemark by 2.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNK. Macquarie lifted their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

