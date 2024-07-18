Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,625 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Nordstrom worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Nordstrom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 1,000.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.62. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

