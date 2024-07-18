Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,953 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of City worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in City by 48.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in City in the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in City by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in City by 215.1% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in City in the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Stock Up 2.7 %

CHCO opened at $123.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.48. City Holding has a twelve month low of $86.56 and a twelve month high of $124.26.

City Announces Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. City had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Insider Activity at City

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $185,704.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $356,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $154,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $185,704.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,821 shares of company stock worth $1,130,250. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

