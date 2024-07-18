Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $171.57 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.68. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TXRH. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.77.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

