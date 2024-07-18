TFI International Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:TFII)

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a report released on Monday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.53.

NYSE TFII opened at $154.06 on Wednesday. TFI International has a one year low of $104.91 and a one year high of $162.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

