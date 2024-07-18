TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 207,006 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,362,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,506,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 226,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,500,000 after acquiring an additional 199,770 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 2.23.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

